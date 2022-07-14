Odisha overcomes monsoon rain deficit: IMD

Torrential downpour in several parts of Odisha due to a low pressure area over its coast has helped the state overcome the deficit in rainfall during this monsoon, the India Meteorological Department said.

The seasonal cumulative rainfall between June 1 to July 14 was 341 mm against the average value of 345.5 mm, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said During the period, six districts received excess showers, while 17 others received normal rainfall.

“Now we can say that rainfall across Odisha is normal and there is no deficit. Rainfall will continue till July 17,” H R Biswas, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, told PTI.

The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in several districts, including Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Bargarh, and heavy rainfall in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Boudh and Angul.

“Under the influence of the low pressure area over south coastal Odisha and strong monsoon flow, squally weather with surface wind speed of 45-55 kmph is very likely off Odisha coast till Saturday.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off Odisha coast and adjoining west-central and north-west Bay of Bengal till July 16,” it said in a bulletin.

Chakapada in Kandhamal district received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours at 14 cm, followed by Lakhanpur (11 cm) and Sambalpur (10 cm), the Met office said.

However, seven districts – Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Bolangir, Sambalpur and Sundergarh – have received deficient rainfall ( minus 50 per cent to minus 20 per cent), it said.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena, in a letter to all district collectors, said they must be prepared for rain-related issues like water-logging in urban areas and landslides in hilly regions, besides keeping a watch on low-lying places.

