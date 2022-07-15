Left Menu

One dead, three hurt as boulders hit moving car in HP's Kullu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-07-2022 08:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 08:24 IST
  Country:
  • India

One person died and three were injured as boulders hit a moving car following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, a senior disaster management official said on Friday.

The incident took place at Bagipul in Nirmand tehsil around 10.45 pm on Thursday, he said.

The deceased was identified as Devanand of Solan district, while Sanjeev Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Akshay Kumar sustained injuries, the official added.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Rampur for treatment, he said.

