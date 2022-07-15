Holborn Wells India Develops Monkeypox Real-Time PCR Detection Kit

Holborn Wells India has developed a real-time PCR kit for the detection of the monkeypox virus (MPXV) in response to the recent spread of the virus in various countries. The test has been developed in coordination with Holborn Wells, United Kingdom.

According to Dr. Sunil Kumar, Holborn Wells CTO, who was a senior scientist at Duke University for a decade prior to joining Holborn Wells India, Monkeypox is a rare viral disease, which predominantly occurs in Central and Western Africa first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. The monkeypox virus is zoonotic in nature however human-to-human transmission can also occur, through contact with skin lesions, body fluids, and respiratory secretions. Holborn Wells Monkeypox Real-Time PCR detection kit can detect the virus with high sensitivity and produces results within 90 minutes.

Over the last few weeks, multiple clusters of the monkeypox virus have been reported across the world. Early diagnosis using such assays are important to assist scientists and monitor such emerging infectious disease threats.

Holborn Wells test kits are available for research use.

About Holborn Wells India Holborn Wells India is a research and development organization offering design, development & supply of life sciences products & reagents. The main strength of the business lies in assay development and offering high-quality reagents for molecular and microbiology markets across the globe. Holborn Wells is committed to delivering products & services to the highest standards with strictly controlled development of assays to ensure Quality Management System required by ISO 13485.

For more information, please refer to the website: www.holbornwells.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Holborn Wells Monkeypox RT PCR Kit

