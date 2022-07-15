Left Menu

Maha: Over 11,000 rain-affected people shifted to safety in Gadchiroli

Over 11,000 rain-affected people were shifted to safety in 45 villages amid incessant rainfall in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district, police said on Friday.According to the district disaster management cell, Gadchiroli received 27.7 mm rainfall during the day and heavy to moderate showers were witnessed in parts of the district.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-07-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 17:14 IST
Maha: Over 11,000 rain-affected people shifted to safety in Gadchiroli
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 11,000 rain-affected people were shifted to safety in 45 villages amid incessant rainfall in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Friday.

According to the district disaster management cell, Gadchiroli received 27.7 mm of rainfall during the day and heavy to moderate showers were witnessed in parts of the district. Around 24 routes in the district were blocked due to overflowing of nullahs and damage to the bridges, and many of the closed routes are slowly being opened for traffic, it said. As many as 11,836 people from 45 villages have been shifted to help centers so far, and no loss of life or rain-related accident was reported in the district during the day, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022