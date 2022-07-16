Godavari flood breaches 25 lakh cusecs mark after 16 years

The ferocious Godavari has left the lives of over two million people crippled in six districts of Andhra Pradesh as the flood flow crossed the 25 lakh cusecs mark on Saturday evening, the highest discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowaleswaram after August 2006.

On August 7, 2006, the flood discharge in Godavari was 28,50,664 cusecs, largest after the one recorded on August 16, 1986 (35.06 lakh cusecs).

As many as 628 villages, particularly the island villages called lankas, under 44 mandals in these districts were now hit by the massive deluge but no reprieve appeared in sight yet.

But a halt in downpour, particularly in the upper catchment areas of Godavari in Maharashtra and Telangana, has raised hope over the flood receding in the next couple of days.

That the flood level at upstream Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana fell by a feet on Saturday came as a good news but the discharge at the Cotton Barrage could swell to 28 lakh cusecs before falling down over the next 30-36 hours, officials here said.

In fact, the state authorities are bracing up for an inflow and outflow of 30 lakh cusecs at the Cotton Barrage by late Sunday, which though looked a distant possibility.

The authorities have so far evacuated 69,746 people from the affected villages and lodged them in 156 relief camps, according to the State Disaster Management Authority data.

Two helicopters of the Indian Navy have been kept ready in Rajamahendravaram to carry out rescue and relief operations whenever required.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Collectors of the affected districts and directed them to be on high alert at least for the next 24 hours.

Ten teams each of the NDRF and the SDRF have been engaged in rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Minister asked the district Collectors to ensure distribution of 25-kg rice, one kg each of toor dal, potatoes, onions and edible oil to the flood-hit families.

Those sheltered in relief centres should be given Rs 1,000 per head, with a cap of Rs 2,000 per family as aid, the CM said.

According to preliminary estimates, agricultural crops in 3,173.58 hectares and horticultural crops in 5,928.73 ha have suffered damage because of the deluge.

Roads to a length of 1,101.32 km have also been damaged, according to SDMA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)