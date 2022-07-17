Wrong to 'deny' permission to him to visit Singapore to represent India: Kejriwal to PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it is wrong to ''deny'' permission to him to visit Singapore to represent India at the World Cities Summit.

The summit is scheduled for next month.

''It is wrong to hold the permission for attending the event. It is an opportunity to present the Delhi Model of governance at the World stage. It is against the national interest to stop a CM from visiting such a huge stage,'' read the letter to Modi.

He urged the PM to give permission so that he can represent the country. Sources have claimed that Delhi LG VK Saxena has not approved the file of Kejriwal's visit to Singapore.

Kejriwal was invited to the World Cities Summit 2022, to be held in Singapore, by the High Commissioner of that country, Simon Wong, at a meeting on June 1.

The chief minister had said he looked forward to attending the event and would send a formal acceptance.

