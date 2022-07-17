Left Menu

Elephant found dead in TN forest area

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-07-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 14:29 IST
Elephant found dead in TN forest area
A carcass of a male elephant was found in Sirumugai forest range in the district, department sources said on Sunday The dead jumbo was noticed by frontline staff of the forest department, who were on rounds in Odathurai on Saturday evening.

Since there was no external injury on the six-year-old elephant, the autopsy will reveal the real cause of the death, they said.

The range has witnessed the death of five elephants this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

