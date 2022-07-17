Left Menu

Fire at Advocate General's office in Prayagraj

Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire that broke out in the office of Advocate General in Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhavan here on Sunday morning, an official said. There is no report of any casualty in the incident. Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the fire erupted at around 5.30 am.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 17-07-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 16:34 IST
Fire at Advocate General's office in Prayagraj
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire that broke out in the office of Advocate General in Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhavan here on Sunday morning, an official said.

There is no report of any casualty in the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the fire erupted at around 5.30 am. He said that apart from the fire brigade vehicles of the district, fire tenders have also been sent from adjoining districts of Pratapgarh and Kaushambi. Along with this, fire tenders of the Army and Air Force were too pressed into action.

The SSP said that a fire was reported on the fifth floor of the building, but the flames reached the upper floors as well. The fire has been brought under control on the fifth, sixth, and seventh floors and efforts are on to extinguish the fire on the eighth floor.

He said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said five firemen have got minor injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022