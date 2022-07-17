Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 35 deg C

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 22:18 IST
The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Several parts of the city received rains on Sunday morning which brought the minimum temperature down to 24.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 98 per cent and 71 per cent, the IMD said.

In the last nine hours till 5:30 pm, the city received 1.2 mm rainfall.

Rainfall was witnessed in several areas of the city such as Shahdara, Akshardham, Mayur Vihar, ITO, Saket and in areas around India Gate.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 36.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 28.3 degrees Celsius.

