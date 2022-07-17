CM KCR allots Rs 1,000 crore to end woes of flood-prone Bhadrachalam

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday announced allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to build colonies in highlands for a permanent solution to flood-prone Bhadrachalam town. Rao, who visited Bhadrachalam town in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, said it is unfortunate that habitations are submerged whenever Bhadrachalam received heavy rains. He assured that the government would resolve the submergence issue permanently and appealed to the affected people not to panic. As part of his visit to flood-affected areas following the recent heavy rains, Rao today visited submerged areas and consoled the flood victims in Bhadrachalam, an official release said. He held a review meeting with officials. Rao, popularly known as KCR, conducted an aerial survey from Bhadrachalam to Eturu Nagaram. He visited the flood affected colonies and conducted a review, it said. He examined flood-flow in river Godavari and surrounding areas from the bridge. The Chief Minister performed special puja—"Shanti Puja'' to river Godavari and presented vermilion and turmeric. He examined the bund's durability and instructed the officials to take necessary measures to strengthen the bund. The Chief Minister visited the relief camp in Bhadrachalam and enquired from people there about their wellbeing and health conditions and also sought to know from the officials about the supply of essential commodities, medicines and other facilities in the camps. Rao was told by them that they are getting all kinds of assistance and the Minister P Ajay Kumar and officials are taking care of them, it said. Rao decided to address the submergence problem permanently in Bhadrachalam and announced Rs 1,000 crore to construct housing colonies for the people of submerged areas, towards development of bund covering the entire Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, repairs for bunds and other problems related to submergence.

He instructed the District Collector to identify suitable places in the high altitude areas and also gather information about the flood victims to construct the colonies, the release said. Rao, announced also Rs 10,000 as immediate relief to each flood-affected family and 20 kg rice free of cost for each family for the next two months. He said the temple town would be developed and protected from floods and submergence, adding he would visit Bhadrachalam soon to develop the temple. "With God's blessings, Kadem project was not breached despite the structure was flooded with heavy inflows. The inflows crossed 5 lakh cusecs though the project reported not more than 2.90 lakh cusecs of water inflows earlier," Rao was quoted as saying in the release. Standing crops also submerged and relief would be provided to the affected farmers, Rao said. So far, 25,000 flood victims have been shifted to relief camps, he said. Heavy rains (recently) and inflows led to massive rise in water-level in Godavari river (though it started declining on Saturday) at Bhadrachalam town. Such massive water-level and flooding were witnessed in 1986, some residents recalled. Later, Rao conducted an aerial survey across Eturu Nagaram area in Mulugu district. He assessed the flood flow in Godavari and conditions in the marooned villages. He performed "Shanti Puja" to God to reduce the flood intensity and give relief, the release said. He assured that permanent housing facility would be provided to avoid submergence problems in the future. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to be on alert following the IMD forecast that the State would receive heavy rains till this month-end and further instructed them to shift people living in low-lying areas to other places.

Rao further announced release of special funds to flood-affected districts: Rs 2.50 crore for Mulugu, Rs 2.30 crore for Bhadrachalam, Rs 2 crore for Bhupalpally and Rs 1.50 crore for Mahbubabad, it said. He directed the officials to place one chopper each in Mulugu and Bhadrachalam for relief operations until the two areas are freed from flood-threat. He instructed the officials to take repairs of bridges and culverts which have been damaged due to the heavy rains. Officials have also been asked to restore power supply on war-footing, the release added. PTI VVK GDK NVG NVG

