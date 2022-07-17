Left Menu

Godavari flood level begins to recede, over 600 villages still marooned

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-07-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 22:41 IST
Godavari flood level begins to recede, over 600 villages still marooned
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Floodwaters in river Godavari started receding, falling below the 25 lakh cusecs mark on Sunday night, but 626 villages in five districts of Andhra Pradesh still remain marooned.

State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar said 97,205 persons were evacuated from flood-hit villages and 84,734 of them were lodged in 191 relief camps.

''The inflow and outflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram remained at 24.74 lakh cusecs. It is expected to go further down but people in habitations along the river course still need to be vigilant till the flood fully recedes,'' Ambedkar said in a release.

They were closely monitoring the situation from the State Emergency Operation Centre here and taking required measures accordingly, he added.

Ambedkar said 256 medical camps were organised in the flood-affected areas to prevent spread of diseases.

The receding flood level gave a breather to all concerned as it belied fears that the deluge may soar higher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
2
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds delegation; Golf-McIlroy, Hovland surge clear at British Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-China's Wang grabs world long jump gold with final leap; Golf-McIlroy, Hovland surge clear at British Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-China's Wang grabs world long jump gold with ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022