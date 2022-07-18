Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Teenager drowns in river

Shimla, Jul 18 PTI A 14-year-old boy drowned in a river in Himachal Pradeshs Solan district, a state disaster management official said on Monday. Karan of Madhya Pradeshs Sidhi district drowned in the river at Baguwala of Barotiwla in Nalagarh tehsil on Sunday evening, he added.

Shimla, Jul 18 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy drowned in a river in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, a state disaster management official said on Monday. Karan of Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district drowned in the river at Baguwala of Barotiwla in Nalagarh tehsil on Sunday evening, he added. Local people had rescued the boy and took him to a hospital for treatment but doctors declared him dead, the official said.

