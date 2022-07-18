Left Menu

Addl police deployment in Bihar dists with heavy 'Kanwariya' footfall

Additional deployment of police has been made in districts of Bihar known for a heavy footfall of Kanwariya pilgrims, a top officer said.Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters, J S Gangwar said districts such as Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Naugachia and Banka have been provided with a buffer of 3,000 police personnel and as many homeguards.These 6,000 personnel would be in addition to cavalry units and tear gas squads.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-07-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 11:22 IST
Addl police deployment in Bihar dists with heavy 'Kanwariya' footfall
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Additional deployment of police has been made in districts of Bihar known for a heavy footfall of 'Kanwariya' pilgrims, a top officer said.

Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters, J S Gangwar said districts such as Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Naugachia, and Banka have been provided with a buffer of 3,000 police personnel and as many homeguards.

''This 6,000 personnel would be in addition to cavalry units and tear gas squads. The districts happen to be the ones where Kanwariya pilgrims have been known to gather,'' said Gangwar.

He said Jamalpur Railway Police District, which covers the aforementioned districts, is also being provided with extra forces.

''The additional deployment will remain in place for 40-45 days since the movement of pilgrims is seen, albeit on a diminished scale for up to 15 days after Shraavan is over,'' said the ADG.

Temples of Lord Shiva are known to attract huge crowds during the month, especially on Mondays.

There is palpable enthusiasm among devotees, who were deprived of access to places of worship in the auspicious month in the past couple of years when the state was under COVID-induced lockdown. 'Kanwariyas' in the state is mostly known to travel to Deoghar, now in Jharkhand, where they offer 'Gangaajal' at the Baidyanath Dham shrine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022