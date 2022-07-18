Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore top travel destination for Indians this summer: Agoda data

Thailand followed by Indonesia and Singapore as well as European destinations such as France and Switzerland have emerged as the top holiday destinations for Indians this summer, according to data released by digital travel platform, Agoda.

After a dip in travel during the Covid pandemic, international travel is slowly becoming the norm again, the report showed. Agoda Booking Data indicated that the current top five preferences are southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore as well as European destinations such as France and Switzerland. ''Indians are seeking picturesque views, rich culture, and spots to enjoy the best of both worlds (mountains and beaches). Interestingly, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore have consistently ruled the chart of top destinations – standing out as the most sought-after locations pre-pandemic too (2019 Booking Data).

''Within the country, the domestic travel booking data stipulate the lively metro cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai as the favored choices. It comes as no surprise that Goa continues to remain a prime contender, featuring alongside the heaving metros as the ideal beach destination to kick back and relax,'' a statement from Agoda said.

Globally, Bangkok takes the number one spot in 2022, it said, adding that with travel rules almost entirely relaxed, the bustling city has embraced the holiday season offering nightlife, beaches, temples, culture, and cuisine. Other Asian gems that take the top five spots accordingly are Jeju Island, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and Seoul, it added.

