Left Menu

Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore top travel destination for Indians this summer: Agoda data

Thailand followed by Indonesia and Singapore as well as European destinations such as France and Switzerland have emerged as the top holiday destinations for Indians this summer, according to data released by digital travel platform, Agoda.After a dip in travel during the Covid pandemic, international travel is slowly becoming the norm again, the report showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 15:03 IST
Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore top travel destination for Indians this summer: Agoda data
Representative iamage Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thailand followed by Indonesia and Singapore as well as European destinations such as France and Switzerland have emerged as the top holiday destinations for Indians this summer, according to data released by digital travel platform, Agoda.

After a dip in travel during the Covid pandemic, international travel is slowly becoming the norm again, the report showed. Agoda Booking Data indicated that the current top five preferences are southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore as well as European destinations such as France and Switzerland. ''Indians are seeking picturesque views, rich culture, and spots to enjoy the best of both worlds (mountains and beaches). Interestingly, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore have consistently ruled the chart of top destinations – standing out as the most sought-after locations pre-pandemic too (2019 Booking Data).

''Within the country, the domestic travel booking data stipulate the lively metro cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai as the favored choices. It comes as no surprise that Goa continues to remain a prime contender, featuring alongside the heaving metros as the ideal beach destination to kick back and relax,'' a statement from Agoda said.

Globally, Bangkok takes the number one spot in 2022, it said, adding that with travel rules almost entirely relaxed, the bustling city has embraced the holiday season offering nightlife, beaches, temples, culture, and cuisine. Other Asian gems that take the top five spots accordingly are Jeju Island, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and Seoul, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022