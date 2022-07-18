Left Menu

Athletics-Gebreslase wins world marathon title in championship-record time

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 21:18 IST
Athletics-Gebreslase wins world marathon title in championship-record time

Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase survived a two-way battle with Kenyan Judith Korir to win the women's world marathon title in championship-record time on Monday in 2:18:11.

Gebreslase broke away with about two kilometres to go and never gave Korir a chance down the final stretch, smashing Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous mark of 2:20:57 set in 2005. Israeli Lonah Salpeter seized a chance for the third spot on the podium after Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh fell off the lead pack with less than 10 kilometres to go.

Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, who won three years ago, dropped out at around the 18-kilometre mark due to stomach issues, as the runners battled under sunny but pristine conditions, with temperatures hovering above 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10C).

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022