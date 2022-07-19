Villages on India-Tibet border in Himachal Pradesh flooded after cloudburst
- Country:
- India
A cloudburst over the India-Tibet border has flooded a few villages in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district but no loss of life was reported, officials said on Tuesday.
The cloudburst occurred on Monday evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages around 7 pm on Monday around 7 pm damaging a small bridge, a crematorium and several orchards, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.
With the canals overflowing, muddy water entered several houses and fields in Shalakhar and adjoining villages, officials added. Mokhta said the final estimate of loss in both the villages will be done after getting field reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mokhta
- Himachal Pradesh's
- Kinnaur district
- Shalakhar
- India
- Tibet
- Shalkhar
- Chango
ALSO READ
Event held in honour of Indian defence force veterans in US
Event held in honour of Indian defence force veterans in US
SL vs Ind: India win toss, opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in second ODI
Office leasing jumps over 2.5 fold in Apr-Jun across 6 cities at 14.7 mn sq ft: Colliers India
Indian equity indices decline marginally in morning session