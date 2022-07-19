Centre has given nod to renaming 7 cities, towns in last five years: Govt

The Centre has given its nod for renaming seven cities and towns, including Allahabad to Prayagraj, in the last five years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said a proposal has been received from the West Bengal government for renaming the state as 'Bangla' in all three languages — Bengali, English and Hindi.

While the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to change the name of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh to Prayagraj was given on December 15, 2018, the NOC for changing the name of Rajahmundry city in Andhra Pradesh to Rajamahendravaram was given on August 3, 2017, he said replying to a written question.

Approval for changing the name of Nagar Untari in Jharkhand to Shri Banshidhar Nagar was given in August, 2018, he said.

The clearance was also given to change the names of Birshingpur Pali, Hoshangabad Nagar and Babai city — all three in Madhya Pradesh — to Maa Birasini Dham (2018), Narmadapuram (2021) and Makhan Nagar (2021), respectively, the minister said.

Approval to change the name of Punjab's Shri Hargobindpur city to Shri Hargobindpur Sahib was given in March 2022, the minister added.

