Police set speed limit for vehicles in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Police has set the speed limit for vehicles in various parts of the city. The speed limit within the municipal area is 30 kilometres per hour and 20 kmph on sealed and restricted roads, police said.

Boards indicating the speed limit have been installed at different locations in the city, they added.

Police requested the public to follow the speed limit and drive safely. PTI DJIDJI RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

