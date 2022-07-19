Left Menu

Fire breaks out at 3-story building in Delhi, 12 rescued

Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg said, Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and so far 12 people have been rescued. The fire broke out on the first floor of the building, he said, adding the cause of blaze is being ascertained.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:18 IST
Fire breaks out at 3-story building in Delhi, 12 rescued
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve people were rescued after a fire broke out at a building in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Tuesday, officials said.

A call about blaze was received at 3:34 pm, fire department officials said. Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg said, ''Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and so far 12 people have been rescued.'' The fire broke out on the first floor of the building, he said, adding the cause of blaze is being ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far, officials said, adding that the fire has been brought under control. ''On receipt of the information (about the blaze), fire tenders were called on the spot and 11-12 people were rescued from the building. The fire is completely under control. ''No one was injured in this incident. Initial enquiry has revealed that the fire initiated from the storage of lithium batteries situated at the first floor of the building,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said. Further enquiries into the matter continues, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022