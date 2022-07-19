Left Menu

London authorities declare 'major incident' as fires surge

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The London Fire Brigade has declared a major incident in response to the surge in fires across the British capital, mayor Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday.

"This is critical: @LondonFire is under immense pressure. Please be safe," Khan said on Twitter, in reference to the fire brigade, as temperatures around London crossed a record 40C amid a heatwave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

