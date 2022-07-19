London authorities declare 'major incident' as fires surge
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:49 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The London Fire Brigade has declared a major incident in response to the surge in fires across the British capital, mayor Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday.
"This is critical: @LondonFire is under immense pressure. Please be safe," Khan said on Twitter, in reference to the fire brigade, as temperatures around London crossed a record 40C amid a heatwave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sadiq Khan
- London
- British
- Khan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Android users on Twitter can pay to remove Spaces button
Twitter complies with Meity final notice
FEATURE-Mumbai turns to Twitter for help mapping India's monsoon floods
Twitter pursues legal review of Indian orders to take down content -source
Twitter pursues judicial review of Indian orders to take down content -source