Cracks seen in ground in Mulshi tehsil of Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-07-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 23:48 IST
Cracks seen in ground in Mulshi tehsil of Pune
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Sudden appearance of cracks in the ground was reported in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district on Tuesday.

The cracks were not caused due to earthquake as believed initially, and collector Rajesh Deshmukh has asked the Geological Survey of India to find out the reasons, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

