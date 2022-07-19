Cracks seen in ground in Mulshi tehsil of Pune
Sudden appearance of cracks in the ground was reported in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district on Tuesday.
The cracks were not caused due to earthquake as believed initially, and collector Rajesh Deshmukh has asked the Geological Survey of India to find out the reasons, an official said.
