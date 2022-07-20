Counting on for 2nd phase of MP urban local body polls

Counting for the second phase of urban local body elections in Madhya Pradesh began at 9 am in the state on Wednesday, a poll official said.

Under the second-phase, polling was held on July 13 in five municipal corporations, 40 nagar palikas and 169 nagar parishads.

The elections were held on party lines in these local bodies spread in 43 districts for the posts of mayor and corporators.

The BJP and Congress are locked in direct contests in Katni, Ratlam, Dewas, Rewa and Morena for the mayoral and corporator posts.

“Initially, postal ballots will be counted followed by votes recorded in the Electronic Voting Machines,” the poll official said.

The two-phase local body elections in the state for a total of 413 municipalities, including 16 Nagar Palika Nigam, 99 Nagar Palika Parishads and 298 Nagar Parishads were held on July 6 and July 13.

Under the first-phase, polling was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas and 86 nagar parishads.

The counting for the first-phase was held on July 17.

The BJP had managed to retain seven out of the total 11 mayoral seats in MP that went to polls in the first phase, while the Congress wrested three seats from the saffron party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged one.

The Congress had on Sunday termed the results as ''encouraging'', while the BJP hailed its own performance in the elections as ''historic''.

