Old shell explodes at construction site in J-K's Pulwama, two labourers injured

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-07-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 14:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two non-local labourers were on Wednesday injured when an old shell exploded at a construction site in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. During construction work of a boundary wall on the bank of a stream in Tahab area of the south Kashmir district, the shell exploded, the officials said.

The officials identified the injured as Ishtiyaq Ahmad and Ranjeet Kumar, both residents of Bihar.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

