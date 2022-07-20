Left Menu

PTI | Dehradun/Rudraprayag | Updated: 20-07-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 16:16 IST
2 labourers killed as part of under-construction bridge collapses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two labourers were killed and six injured on Wednesday when part of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, officials said.

The incident happened at Narkota in the Sirobagad area on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, they said.

The shuttering (net of iron rods) of the under-construction bridge fell over the labourers around 9 am, they said.

An State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operations pulling out the trapped labourers, Rudraprayag's District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Parihar said.

The injured labourers were identified as Kishan Prajapati, Gangu Mala, Ramu, Najim Dohanu, Anupam, Raghuvir, Sakaldev Sinha and Santosh Krishna.

Most of the labourers were from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The bodies of the two labourers were extricated and those injured were rushed to a district hospital. They were later referred to a hospital in Srinagar district.

The bridge is being built as part of an all-weather road project. The accident took place when shuttering for the pillars of the bridge was being prepared, Parihar said.

A high-level probe will be conducted into the collapse of the under-construction bridge, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said after his return from the accident site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

