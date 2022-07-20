Left Menu

France's Macron pledges to step up fight against climate change as he visits wildfires

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-07-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 20:53 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
The shift in climate is leading to more wildfires and will force France and the European Union to take "structural decisions", President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"Great fires are accelerating," he said, citing climate change as cause for them.

"(They) will impose us to take structural decisions in... the years to come," he added on a visit to the wine-growing Gironde region which saw its biggest wildfires in over 30 years, where roughly 20,000 hectares of forests were affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

