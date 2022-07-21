Left Menu

Kerala govt plans 'studio apartments' for working women in all districts

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-07-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 09:37 IST
Kerala govt plans 'studio apartments' for working women in all districts
V Sivankutty Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

At a time when the safety and security of women is a major concern, the Kerala government is planning to set up 'studio apartments' across the state for working women with an objective to ensure their safe stay while arriving for a job in a different place.

The Department for Labour and Skills has already launched the construction work for the pilot project at the Kinfra International Apparel Park campus in nearby Menamkulam last year, Labour Minister V Sivankutty said.

The project would be expanded to other districts based on the availability of suitable land and adequate funds, he said in a written reply submitted to the Assembly.

The 'studio apartment' project is envisaged to provide a decent and secure lodging facility on a rental basis for women labourers employed in unorganised sectors in cities, he said.

The 'Bhavanam Foundation Kerala', which was entrusted to implement the project, had leased 0.733 acres of land within the Kinfra campus for the initiative.

''A six-storey studio apartment complex, with 130 units, is being built in Phase-1,'' the minister added.

The studio apartment complex is one of the major housing schemes being implemented under the Labour Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022