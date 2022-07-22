Left Menu

Bihar CM writes to rly minister, urges him to rename Raghunathpur station after local temple

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav requesting him to rename Raghunathpur railway station after Baba Brahmeshwar Nath.The CM, who on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a beautification project at Baba Brahmeshwar Nath temple complex in Buxar district, said in the letter that locals had long been making this demand.As per mythology, this is an ancient temple of Lord Shiva.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-07-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 11:27 IST
Bihar CM writes to rly minister, urges him to rename Raghunathpur station after local temple
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav requesting him to rename Raghunathpur railway station after Baba Brahmeshwar Nath.

The CM, who on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a beautification project at Baba Brahmeshwar Nath temple complex in Buxar district, said in the letter that locals had long been making this demand.

"As per mythology, this is an ancient temple of Lord Shiva. It was established by Lord Brahma. Devotees throng the shrine to offer prayers throughout the year, especially during Falgun and Shravan months. Local people have been demanding for the last several years that Raghunathpur railway station in Brahmpur division be renamed after Baba Brahmeshwar Nath. "Therefore, the state government recommends that Raghunathpur railway station be renamed as Baba Brahmeshwar Nath station," said the CM in the letter sent to the railway minister late on Thursday.

Bihar Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad and Jamshedpur East MLA Saryu Rai were among those who were present at the foundation-laying ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022