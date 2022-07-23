Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Athletics-Nesting ospreys delight crowds at World Championships

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 02:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Athletics-Nesting ospreys delight crowds at World Championships
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Athletics-Nesting ospreys delight crowds at World Championships

When Noah Lyles led a stunning American sweep in the 200 metres on Thursday, he had some unusual cheerleaders watching over the starting line: A nest of ospreys who have become the World Championships' unofficial mascots. There is no starting gun nor roar of the crowd that rouses the raptors from their home on a platform above the University of Oregon School of Law, which is visible to the crowd at the 10-day international meet in Eugene, Oregon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
Draper wins NASA contract to deliver science investigations to Moon in 2025

Draper wins NASA contract to deliver science investigations to Moon in 2025

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Courts block Louisiana abortion laws, allow Florida's 15-week ban; Biden says he is 'doing well,' working after testing positive for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Courts block Louisiana abortion laws, allow Florida's 1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022