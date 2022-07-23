Jharkhand set to promote state as 'must visit destination'

To promote Jharkhand as ''a must visit destination'', the state government has drawn up mega plans to woo investors to set up adequate infrastructure in the tourism sector, an official said. The state is all set to launch its 'Tourism Policy 2021' in New Delhi on Saturday.

Jharkhand, carved out of the southern part of Bihar in 2000, has unexplored forests, famous places of worship, reserves, and waterfalls. The National Geographic Channel which has been roped in by the state government for promoting Jharkhand as a global tourism destination will also launch its 'Postcards from Jharkhand' premieres on Saturday.

The new policy focuses on the promotion of religious, eco, adventure, wellness, rural and mining tourism, the official said. The eastern state attracts devotees for visiting Parasnath hill, an important pilgrimage centre for Jains in Giridih district. The hill is named after Parasnath, the 23rd Tirthankara. It is believed to be the place where 20 of the 24 Jain Tirthankaras attained salvation. Baba Baidyanath, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, around 270 km from the Jharkhand capital, also attracts thousands of pilgrims every year on the occasion of Shravani Purnima. Development of eco-circuits like Latehar-Netarhat-Betla-Chandil-Dalma-Mirchaiya-Getalsud has also been proposed in the policy. The document also lists adventure-related activities like paragliding, water sports, rock climbing, and motor gliding that the state has to offer. It focuses on promoting Jharkhand as a haven to rest and recuperate to take forward its pursuit of developing wellness tourism. A unique aspect of the policy is the thrust on mining tourism, a concept that is gaining increasing traction nationally and internationally. The tourism policy offers a slew of fiscal incentives for those willing to invest in developing tourism facilities, including hotels and resorts, amusement parks, ropeways, and adventure sports, to give a boost to the sector.

''Fiscal incentives are to be provided for the promotion of tourism in Jharkhand... for increasing the competitive attraction of Jharkhand as compared to other states.

"All the fiscal incentives shall be routed through the Single Window System of the Department of Industries,'' the official said. Those eligible for incentives are hotels, resorts, amusement parks, and ropeways set up with a minimum investment of Rs 10 crore, he said.

Besides, wayside amenities built with a minimum investment of Rs 2 crore and water sports facilities set up with a minimum investment of Rs 1 crore are also eligible for incentives.

Cruise ships and houseboats with a minimum investment of Rs 1 crore, and camping sites and adventure sports facilities set up with a minimum investment of Rs 50 lakh are eligible for the incentives.

The policy says capital incentives up to Rs 10 crore will be provided of which 50 per cent of it will be paid at the time of commission. Other benefits include a subsidy for captive power generation, State Goods and Services Tax (SGST)-related incentives and electricity duty-related incentives.

An additional 5 per cent incentive up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to SC and ST entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, disabled persons, and ex-servicemen.

An additional incentive of 5 per cent would also be provided for setting up units in Scheduled Areas outside the urban hubs, the official said.

Keeping in view the large investments required in the tourism sector and the need for maintaining high-quality standards in services, tourism related industries have been included in the priority list of industries for foreign investment.

Export house status has been accorded to hotels, travel agents, tour operators, and tourist transport operators. ''Foreign investments and technological collaborations by Overseas Corporate Bodies (OCB) and NRIs would be encouraged in tourism,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)