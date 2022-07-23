BJP councillor claims Punjab CM's Chandigarh residence fined for littering, CMO refutes

A BJP councillor on Saturday claimed the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has slapped a Rs 10,000 fine on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence here for littering, a charge denied by the CMO.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said no such fine had been imposed on the chief minister's residence.

Local BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, however, maintained that a challan was issued in the name of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Battalion Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh.

Sidhu claimed that the battalion was part of the chief minster's security. The address mentioned in the challan is 'House number-7, Sector-2, Chandigarh', he said, adding that house numbers 44, 45, six and seven are part of the Punjab chief minister's residence.

The councillor said he had been receiving complaints for some time from residents regarding the disposal of waste by the staff of the chief minister's residence behind house number-7. They were requested several times by the municipal corporation staff to not dump waste outside the house but it did not stop, he added.

Therefore, the challan has been issued, Sidhu said.

Meanwhile, the CMO spokesperson said, ''A challan has been issued to house number seven in Sector 2 which is currently with a paramilitary force and in no way associated with the chief minister.'' PTI CHS VSD IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)