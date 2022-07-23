HP CM urges Niti Aayog to provide special assistance for Mandi greenfield airport

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday called on Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery here and urged him to provide a special assistance of Rs 1,000 crore to the state for the Mandi greenfield airport.

He also sought a special grant of Rs 1,000 crore in the current financial year to strengthen air connectivity in the state.

Thakur also discussed various issues concerning the state with the Aayog vice chairman and apprised him of the efforts being made to strengthen air connectivity in Himachal Pradesh.

He said a joint venture agreement has been signed between the state government and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the construction of a greenfield airport in Mandi.

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister also urged Bery to extend the Industrial Development Scheme-2017 for the next five years for accelerating the pace of industrial development in the state.

Thakur also informed the Niti Aayog vice chairman about the Himachal Pradesh government’s efforts for promoting natural farming in the state and added that over 1.70 lakh farmers were associated with the natural farming campaign.

The state government has fixed a target of bringing about 50,000 acres of land under natural farming in the current fiscal besides developing a model of natural farming in all 3,615 gram panchayats, he added.

The chief minister sought sanctioning a bulk drug park for the state which would not only attract big investment but also generate employment for the local youth.

He requested the Niti Aayog vice chairman to issue necessary guidelines for releasing notification for nine proposed national highways.

Niti Aayog member V K Paul, resident commissioner Meera Mohanty and officers of the Niti Aayog were present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister also called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here and apprised him of the efforts being made by the state government for the greenfield airport at Mandi.

