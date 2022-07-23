Floods kill at least 22 in southern Iran
Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 23:51 IST
At least 22 people were killed in flash floods caused by heavy rains in Iran's southern province of Fars, a provincial official said on Saturday.
There was at least one person missing, said Khalil Abdollahi, head of the province's crisis management department, quoted by the semi-official news agency Tasnim. He said 55 people had been rescued in the flood which submerged 15 cars.
The governor of Fars province declared Sunday a day of mourning, state media said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fars
- Fars province
- Iran
Advertisement