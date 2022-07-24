Left Menu

Light rains in some parts of city

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 14:38 IST
Light rains in some parts of city
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi on Sunday witnessed rains in some parts with the mercury settling at 27.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

There was rainfall in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area and east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, while Shahdara and a few other parts experienced some drizzle, it said.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 79 percent, it said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature reached 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average while the maximum temperature settled at 34.9 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022