Rains continuing across Rajasthan: MeT

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 15:04 IST
Monsoon is active in Rajasthan with heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded at many places in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said here on Sunday. The highest rainfall during this period was recorded at 176mm at the Dheel Dam of Sawai Madhopur.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, 110 mm of rain was recorded in Jaitaran of Pali, 90 mm in Srinagar of Ajmer, 80 mm each in Bhim of Rajsamand and Bundi's Hindoli, 70mm each in Bhungra of Banswara and in Peepalkhunt of Pratapgarh.

Light to moderate rain was recorded in all the districts of the state including Sikar, Chittorgarh, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Karauli, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Churu and Jaisalmer.

There is a strong possibility of rain activities and an active monsoon in most parts of the state for the next three-four days, the MeT said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

