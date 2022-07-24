Toppr.com promoter Zishaan Hayath buys 4000 sq ft flat in Mumbai for Rs 41 cr

Left Menu

Zishaan Hayath, a promoter of edutech firm Toppr.com, has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai for Rs 41 crore in a project of realty firm Rustomjee.In a statement, India Sothebys International Realty said it has assisted and concluded the sale of a luxury residential apartment for Rs 41 crore in La Fontaine, Bandra West, Mumbai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 16:33 IST
In a statement, India Sotheby's International Realty said it has assisted and concluded the sale of a luxury residential apartment for Rs 41 crore in La Fontaine, Bandra West, Mumbai. ''The sea-facing lavish apartment spreading around 4,000 square feet on the 13th floor has been bought by Zishaan Hayath, promoter of Toppr.com, which was last year acquired by edtech giant Byju's,'' the statement said. India Sotheby's International Realty is one of the leading real estate consultants in luxury properties.

Sales of luxury housing units priced over Rs 10 crore in Mumbai jumped more than two-fold during 2021 to Rs 20,255 crore, on the back of low interest rates on home loans and increased demand for bigger flats, according to a joint report by India Sotheby's International Realty and CRE Matrix published in April 2022. The top luxury micro-markets in Mumbai are Worli, Lower Parel, Bandra, Tardeo, Prabhadevi and Andheri. Sotheby's International Realty (SIR) network is present in 78 countries and territories with 1,000 offices and 25,000 sales associates. The brand established its presence in India in 2014 and currently has operations in 5 locations including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Goa.

