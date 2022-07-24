Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Athletics-Nesting ospreys delight crowds at World Championships

Updated: 24-07-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 18:32 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Athletics-Nesting ospreys delight crowds at World Championships

When Noah Lyles led a stunning American sweep in the 200 meters on Thursday, he had some unusual cheerleaders watching over the starting line: A nest of ospreys who have become the World Championships' unofficial mascots. There is no starting gun nor roar of the crowd that rouses the raptors from their home on a platform above the University of Oregon School of Law, which is visible to the crowd at the 10-day international meet in Eugene, Oregon.

