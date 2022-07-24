Left Menu

Mumbai: Labourer falls to death from 10th floor of under-construction high-rise

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 21:11 IST
Mumbai: Labourer falls to death from 10th floor of under-construction high-rise
A labourer died after falling from the 10th floor of an under-construction building in Malad East in Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday and the deceased was identified as Manish Bhaliya (46), the Kurar police station official said.

''This is an under-construction 24-storey tower. Bhaliya fell from the 10th floor due to the floor being slippery. He fell from an open window next to the lift. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital,'' he said.

Contractor Bharat Chotaliya and the developer have been booked for allegedly failing to provide adequate work safety measures at the site, he added.

