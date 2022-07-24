Kolkata receives light rain

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 21:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Intermittent light rain was experienced in Kolkata and its suburbs throughout the day on Sunday, as the MeT Department forecast similar weather on Monday.

The eastern metropolis received 10.1 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 5.30 PM on Sunday, the MeT Department said.

The weatherman forecast cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain on Monday, as drizzles throughout the day on Sunday making the holiday enjoyable after days of hot and humid weather.

The coastal areas in south Bengal and sub-Himalayan region in the north, however, experienced higher quantum of rainfall till 8.30 AM on Sunday.

Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district received the highest rainfall in West Bengal at 66.5 mm during this period, while Haldia in Purba Medinipur district got 61 mm rain and the seaside resort town of Digha 16.7 mm, the MeT said.

Kalimpong in the north received 50 mm of rainfall, while Cooch Behar got 29.9 mm and Darjeeling 15.2 mm, it said.

The MeT forecast heavy rainfall in Purba and Paschim Medinipur till Monday while the other south Bengal districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places.

The weatherman forecast heavy rainfall till Monday in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

