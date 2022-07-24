Left Menu

Godavari flood falls below the danger level in AP

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 24-07-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 22:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

All danger signals have now been withdrawn as the flood in river Godavari fell below the 10 lakh cusecs mark on Sunday evening after about a fortnight.

A status report issued by the State Disaster Management Authority said the instant inflow and outflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram was 9.65 lakh cusecs on Sunday evening.

Consequently, the first warning signal that was in place was also withdrawn.

The flood peaked to a maximum of 25.80 lakh cusecs on July 16, affecting more than 3.60 lakh population in six districts of Andhra Pradesh, with Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema and Eluru bearing the brunt.

The government reported four deaths in heavy rain and flood-related incidents in the affected districts over the past week.

The government had to evacuate close to two lakh persons from the affected habitations and lodge over 1.43 lakh of them in relief camps.

Life, though, has not completely returned to normal in various parts of these districts as the flood-hit residents were struggling to clean up the mess left behind by the deluge.

As per SDMA data, agricultural crops in 3,403 hectares and horticultural crops in 8,627 hectares was damaged in the flood. Roads to a length of about 1,000 km were damaged.

