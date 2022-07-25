Charred remains of elephant recovered from Odisha forest

The Odisha Police has recovered the charred remains of an elephant from two forested areas in Sambalpur district, officials said on Monday.

Personnel of the special task force recovered half-burnt bones of the tusker from two spots near Kolgaon and Tablei, both under the Dhama forest range, they said.

The bones have been sent to a forensic laboratory to ascertain when and how the elephant was killed, an official said.

“We can reveal the further details after arriving at the spot,” said V Neelamvar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Sambalpur.

Honorary Wildlife Warden, Subhendu Mallik, who was with the STF team, said “it appears that the bones were of an adult elephant”.

A pachyderm had died on June 21 under the Sambalpur forest division, due to bullet injuries, police said. The animal had remained stuck for five days in a pond before it passed away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)