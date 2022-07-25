Nine cops among 21 rescued from flash floods in J&K

Twenty-one persons, including nine policemen, were rescued from flash floods in Kathua and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Three trucks parked on the Mughal Road in Poonch got damaged due to shooting stones, they said.

Acting on information about a dozen of persons trapped in flash floods in Ujh river on Monday, a police team, along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation in the area, the officials said.

Due to rains in the higher reaches, the water level swollen in the river in which 12 persons, including four women, got trapped, they said.

"Police, along with an SDRF team, rescued 12 persons, including women, from sudden flood in Ujh river," Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kotwal said.

He also appealed to locals not to visit Ujh river in view of rainy season.

In another such incident, nine policemen were trapped when flash floods entered a police post in Chakan-da-bagh area on the Line of Control in Poonch district, the officials said.

The floods were caused due the cloudburst and policemen took shelter on rooftop of police post, they said.

Police teams rushed to the area and rescued the cops from flooded police post, they said.

At least three trucks got damaged due to shooting stones near Bufliyaz area on the Mughal Road, they said, adding that there was no casualty in the incident.

