Seven killed in Godavari flood in AP so far: SDMA

Seven persons have been killed so far in the Godavari river floods over the past week in Andhra Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority said here on Monday.

While five people died in Konaseema district, one each met with a watery grave in Eluru and West Godavari districts, the SDMA said in a status note.

Most of the deaths were due to 'accidental drowning' in the swollen waters.

The kin of each of the victims was paid an ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh.

Meanwhile, the flood flow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram rose again to 9.03 lakh cusecs on Monday evening as discharge from upstream Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana swelled due to heavy rains.

In the morning, the instant inflow and outflow at Cotton Barrage at dropped by one lakh cusecs to 8.65 lakh cusecs from 9.65 lakh cusecs on Sunday evening, following which the first warning signal was also withdrawn.

At Polavaram, the flood discharge fell from 7.43 lakh cusecs on Sunday evening to 5.85 lakh cusecs on Monday.

The Water Resources Department marked the trend as ''falling''.

The SDMA said Collectors of the respective districts were put on alert for necessary action in case of rise in inflow in the river.

In Kukunoor, one of the worst-affected mandals in the flood over the past 12 days, one team each of NDRF and SDRF have been positioned for relief operations.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the flood-hit Konaseema district on Tuesday and interact with the affected people.

He will visit a few villages in the district and inspect the relief measures, a CMO release said.

The Chief Minister will later reach Rajamahendravaram and conduct a review meeting on the overall situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)