France sends 500 additional police to New Caledonia amid riots, French Interior ministry says

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:51 IST
Several hundred additional police officers have been dispatched to New Caledonia amid a bout of heavy riots in the overseas territory, a spokesman for the French Interior ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of 500 members of the French national police and Gendarmerie have either left for New Caledonia or will depart on Wednesday, the Interior ministry said, adding that the reinforcements include specialised riot police.

