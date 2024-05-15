Left Menu

Himachal: 65 nominations found valid after scrutiny for Lok Sabha seats, assembly bypolls

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-05-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:51 IST
As many as 65 nominations -- 40 for four Lok Sabha seats and 25 for six assembly byelections -- were found valid after scrutiny in Himachal Pdxsaradesh, the State Election Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The last date for withdrawing nominations is May 17 and the voting will be held in the seventh and final phase on June 1.

Out of 80 nominations filed by 51 candidates for four Lok Sabha seats, 40 nominations were found valid after scrutiny while 25 nominations for six Assembly by-elections were also found in order, the spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

The nominations filed by covering candidates were rejected and eleven nominations were found valid in Kangra, ten in Mandi, 12 in Hamirpur and seven in Shimla Parliamentary Constituency.

Besides covering candidates of BJP, Congress and BSP, nominations of some Independents were also rejected.

As many as 25 nominations were found valid for six assembly by-elections which included four in Dharamsala, three each in Lahaul and Spiti and Barsar, eight in Sujanpur and seven in Gagret assembly segments.

However, the scrutiny in Kutlehar AC was adjourned till tomorrow due to objections raised against the nomination of one of the candidates, the spokesperson stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

