Maha: Over 2.5 lakh auto, taxi operators to go on indefinite strike from Jul 31 midnight

Over 2.5 lakh autorickshaw, taxi owners and operators in the Konkan division of Maharashtra will go on an indefinite strike from midnight of July 31 to press for their various pending demands, an official said on Tuesday. The Konkan division comprises Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

''The state government has not paid any heed to the long pending demands of the autorickshaw and taxi operators. Hence, we had to take this harsh step of going on an indefinite strike,'' said Pranav Penkar, the president of the Kokan Vibhag Rickshaw-Taxi Mahasangh.

One of the major demands of the autorickshaw and taxi operators was a hike in fares, as the price of CNG has increased, he said.

Moreover, the state government has issued a number of permits to autorickshaws in the region and it should stop the same for at least 10 to 15 years, as it adversely affects the existing operators, Penkar said.

