Gadkari pulls up NHAI officials for not visiting project sites

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 21:11 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday pulled up the NHAI officials here for not visiting project sites, which is responsible for the delay and poor quality of work.

The road transport and highways minister said that on Monday, he held a meeting with NHAI and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) officials on issues related to road projects in Assam.

''Even Assam Chief Minister complained why NHAI officials did not contact him about problems being faced by them...(NHAI and NHIDCL) Officials sitting in Delhi, have not visited the project site in the last two years,'' Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said while addressing an event here.

The minister wondered how one can result without visiting project sites.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and NHIDCL are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways across the country.

Gadkari said: ''We should plan for the next 25 years while building infrastructure projects''.

He also noted that the current approach to make the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is outdated.

The minister suggested that work should be decentralised and carried out in a time-bound manner by senior officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

