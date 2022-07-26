Left Menu

Around 80,525 MT biomass co-fired by 35 thermal power plants: Govt

Till the end of FY 2020-21, only 7 power plants in the country had co-fired biomass pellets.As per a survey report, the ministry said the current availability of biomass in India is estimated at about 750 million metric tonne per year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 21:51 IST
Around 80,525 MT biomass co-fired by 35 thermal power plants: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 80,525 metric tonne (MT) of biomass has been co-fired in 35 thermal power plants in the country, according to an official statement.

The power ministry's policy on 'Biomass Utilization for Power Generation through Co-firing in Coal-based Power Plants' issued in October 2021 mandates all thermal power plants in the country to use 5 to 10 per cent biomass along with coal for power production.

''About 80,525 MT of biomass has been co-fired in 35 thermal power plants in the country with a cumulative capacity of 55,335 MW till 24th July 2022,'' the ministry said on Tuesday.

While 14 out of these plants belong to NTPC, there are 21 power plants from the state and private sectors. All of these have resulted in a reduction of CO2 footprint in thermal power generation by 1 lakh million tonne. Till the end of FY 2020-21, only 7 power plants in the country had co-fired biomass pellets.

As per a survey report, the ministry said the current availability of biomass in India is estimated at about 750 million metric tonne per year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
2
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022