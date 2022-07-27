Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Dolores in Philippines, strongly felt in Manila
An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck near Dolores in Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, while a Reuters witness said it was strongly felt in the country's capital Manila.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), USGS added. USGS said the earthquake's epicentre was about 11 km east-southeast of Dolores.
