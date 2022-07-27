Left Menu

Philippine president orders rescue, relief operations in quake-hit province

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 27-07-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 08:32 IST
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has ordered the immediate dispatch of rescue and relief teams to the earthquake-affected province of Abra, his press secretary said on Wednesday.

Marcos will also fly to Abra, the epicentre of a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles told a news conference.

