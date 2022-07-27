Philippine president orders rescue, relief operations in quake-hit province
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 27-07-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 08:32 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has ordered the immediate dispatch of rescue and relief teams to the earthquake-affected province of Abra, his press secretary said on Wednesday.
Marcos will also fly to Abra, the epicentre of a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marcos
- Trixie Cruz-Angeles
- Press
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr
- Philippines
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippines: Top rights expert appeals to President Marcos over Maria Ressa conviction
Philippines Marcos wants to renegotiate loans on $4.9 bln China-backed rail projects
Philippines' Marcos vows farms and tax overhauls in ambitious address
Philippines' Marcos pledges tax and investment reforms in national address
Philippines' Marcos lays out ambitious policy agenda with farm sector in focus