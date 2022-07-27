Odd News Roundup: Shakin' bacon? Belgian researchers study pigs' response to music
Shakin' bacon? Belgian researchers study pigs' response to music
Scientists in Belgium are investigating a farmer's claim that different styles of music affect the behaviour of his pigs.
Piet Paesmans first noticed the phenomenon when his son started singing a tune in the barn during a sluggish insemination session his sows seemed excited and started wagging their tails.
